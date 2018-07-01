Safety experts encourage prevention rather than treatment from fireworks

Photo courtesy of Pexels

MADISON, Wis. - More than 100 Wisconsites were injured just last year in incidents involving fireworks. That’s why officials want you to think prevention rather than treatment this 4th of July.

There were 250 emergency room visits over the holiday weekend nationwide in 2017. All of them were due to improper use of fireworks.

Andrew Beckett is with Ready Wisconsin.

"Don't be afraid to just leave the fireworks to the professionals,” said Beckett. “They can be extremely dangerous and can easily lead to dangerous situations for your family or even bystanders just watching the show."

Beckett says safe handling of fireworks is always prevention rather than treatment. That means keeping kids away from fireworks, or even matches, and not mixing alcohol into the fun.

"We just ask people to make sure that they're taking safety precautions if they're going to set them off themselves,” Beckett added. “Really, the decision to set off fireworks is a personal one and a decision people need to evaluate if they can do it safely.”

You may be surprised; it's not the big fireworks causing the most injuries. Doctors tell us sparklers lead to the most injuries, especially to the hands, arms and even face.

“Still the most common injuries we see from sparklers are hand burns,” said Dr. Christian Rickman, Emergency Medical Specialist at SSM Health. “Hand burns are important because your hands are really important to your function in everyday life."

No matter the burn, doctors say it's important to see a medical professional right away. First, you can run it under cool but not cold water, place Aloe Vera on the skin, and for pain relief, you can use over the counter meds like ibuprofen.

"Even minor burns that look minor initially can progress to worse burns because you don't always see some of the outside signs of the burns that can be deeper underneath the surface,” Dr. Rickman added.

Experts also say if you plan on using any kind of firework, make sure you're in clear location away from buildings, trees and other structures, you have some sort of water source nearby and the area is free of debris to prevent something from igniting.

Ready Wisconsin says it's also important to buy fireworks from reputable dealers only, and make sure it is legal to set off where you plan to because there are still restrictions on when and where fireworks can go off.