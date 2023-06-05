MADISON, Wis. -- A bill making its way through Wisconsin’s legislature seeks to help combat sex trafficking by ensuring minors who come forward are not held criminally liable for prostitution.
Currently in the state, people under the age of 18 can be and have been prosecuted for prosecution, but according to state law they also can’t consent, which the bill's advocates said doesn’t add up.
“I was surprised to learn of that and I felt like it made absolutely no sense,” Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, said. “I mean, it's illegal to have sex with a child and once a child is trafficked, suddenly they can be up for charges.”
Billings, one of the bill’s sponsors, said the goal is to encourage young victims to reporter their traffickers—abusers state legislators said often use the threat of arrest to manipulate young victims into silence.
“Their trafficker will tell them 'You can’t take about this to law enforcement because you’ll get in big trouble and so will I. And I’m the only person who really cares about you,'” she explained. “So when we are able to arrest children, it kind of feeds that misinformation.”
Similar legislation is in effect in 27 other states. Wisconsin lawmakers said they look to the success in places like Minnesota, quadrupling the number of traffickers convicted since establishing "Safe Harbor" laws as a motivator.
This isn’t the first time state legislators have pushed to enact safe harbor laws in Wisconsin. Previous attempts have been unsuccessful, but Billings said she is confident the latest go with bipartisan support will be different following some education.
She said this is largely because in 2015 Wisconsin including human trafficking under the definition of abuse and neglect of a child, giving officials another way to respond.
“Rather than arresting children to keep them safe, as some law enforce, felt like they needed to do, they could just contact children protective services in their counties,” she explained.
Jan Miyasaki, the director of Project Respect, a group that works with victims of sexual exploitation, said the bill is also an important step toward removing the stigma victims face.
She said she’s hopeful that by focusing on protective services early instead of punitive action, it’ll mean less trouble down the road.
“It doesn't make sense to criminalize, you know, their attempts to survive,” she said. “We know that when a child's survival or their trauma response is criminalized, that that is a conveyor belt into the adult criminal justice system.”
Billings said interest in the bill has so far been strong, with more than 70 people speaking in favor of the proposal at last week’s public hearing. The bill is still in its early stages with a long way to go before making it to the governor’s desk.
She also said since 2017, 17 minors in Wisconsin, as young as 14 have been charged with prostitution.
