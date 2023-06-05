Bill proposes ending prosecutions of minors for prostitution in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- A bill making its way through Wisconsin’s legislature seeks to help combat sex trafficking by ensuring minors who come forward are not held criminally liable for prostitution.

Currently in the state, people under the age of 18 can be and have been prosecuted for prosecution, but according to state law they also can’t consent, which the bill's advocates said doesn’t add up.

