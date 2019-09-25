LIVE NOW

Rural Richland Center man dies in tree-cutting accident, police say

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 05:06 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:06 PM CDT

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - A rural Richland Center man died following a tree-cutting accident Tuesday afternoon. 

According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Lester W. Mick, 83, was cutting trees on his property at 26553 Section Hollow Lane around 1:42 p.m. 

Officials said his son, Robert "Wayne" Mick, was also on the property using a log splitter. 

Police said Wayne heard "a bunch of limbs breaking in the woods" behind him, and he found that the tree Mick was cutting had fallen on top of him and pinned him underneath. 

Mick was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officials said no other injuries were reported. 

