Rural communities clash with nonprofit over ambulance service

DARLINGTON, Wis. - People in and around Darlington want their ambulances back.

A group of former emergency medical technicians, or EMTs, went to the board of directors for Rural Medical Wednesday night asking to take over. The group drafted a proposal suggesting the current board give over control of the organization to the EMTs themselves.

“I hope the board is open to our proposal and gives it an honest consideration,” said Jeff Berget, a former driver for the service.

The organization has been sort of out of service since April, when the majority of the volunteer EMTs quit. The remainder who stuck around were asked to leave, Berget said.

“When you volunteer, you're doing something. You're putting hours and hours of your time in for virtually nothing,” Berget said. “When you're treated poorly there's no reason to stay.”

Berget said the reason so many volunteers quit is because they felt they were being treated poorly by the board of directors. An accusation the organization’s board refutes, saying the members are just trying to run the nonprofit and fill in the gap left by the volunteers leaving.

“It's quite a stretch to believe that having the crew walk out on the community without notice, thereby jeopardizing the safety and well-being of the residents in the ambulance district, can be described as diplomacy,” said Chairman Dave Ohnstad.

Darlington Mayor David Breunig said he sees this as a "power struggle" between the EMTs and the board, and he doesn’t want the taxpayers to lose. Since the volunteers left, the organization has been contracting ambulance services out to Paramount Ambulance, a private company. He believes sticking with the service will cause the price of the ambulances to go up.

The company said that's likely.

“When you have people sitting here ready to go at all times, that's going to cost more,” said Marvin Ney, a director for the company.

Paramount has an ambulance and two EMTs on call 24 hours a day. The board said it hadn't seen a bill, but it planned on seeing one Wednesday night.

Regardless of the cost, Breunig said he wants the services to go back to local volunteers.

“When you go to a scene the people appreciate having a volunteer EMT that they more than likely will know,” he said. “They'll know them, or they will know their family, and that goes a long way.”

On Wednesday the chairman of the board said the board is open to anything, including bringing back volunteers or going to another nonprofit.

But the volunteers need a change before they will return, and even though Berget never wanted to quit, he agrees.

“All the volunteers want to come back and serve the community,” he said, “and the best way to do that is we need to remove the politics, and it needs to become a member-run service.”

