Runaway teen injures officer in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - A runaway teen injured an officer in Madison on Friday night.

According to a blog post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, the incident happened on the east side at 6:25 p.m.

Officials said a 14-year-old girl wanted to visit someone. When asked where she was going and whether there would be adult supervision, the girl left the home by herself. An adult followed the girl to the area of Cottage Grove Road and Flora Lane to see where she was headed.

The post said an officer came and made contact with the girl but she fought with officials and was uncooperative. This led to the girl injuring one of the officers.

The girl was taken into custody and charged with resisting an officer and battery to an officer. She was also taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing.

