Runaway cows pay visit to railroad museum in Sauk County

NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. - Some special visitors made their way to a railroad museum in Sauk County.

The cows gathered outside the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom early Tuesday morning.

The office manager for the museum, Jeffrey Lentz, told News 3 Now the cows are being pastured on land near the museum and broke through a fence Tuesday around 6 a.m.

They roamed around for about an hour before museum volunteers and employees arrived for work.

A camera at the museum captured the cows browsing the display yard, checking out some cabooses on display and passing by the office. Video of the cows' adventure was posted to the museum's Facebook page.

The cows returned home safely after their field trip. Museum employees called the Sauk County Sheriff's Office to help track down the owner, who eventually enticed the herd back to its pasture with a bucket of feed, Lentz said.

Visitors were not impacted by the escape except for a few cow pies in the area, Lentz said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.