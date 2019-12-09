Run Santa Run 5K takes over downtown Sunday

MADISON, Wis. - People chased the Grinch around the state Capitol building Sunday during the Run Santa Run 5K.

There were stops along the way for cookies, candy canes and mistletoe.

New to the annual run this year was the abominable snowman, who joined characters like Santa Claus and the Grinch.

The first 100 runners to beat the Grinch received a free slice of Ian's Pizza.

Some of the proceeds from the run were donated to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.