Rose Bowl gear 'flying off the shelves'

MADISON, Wis. - As the Wisconsin Badgers football team prepares to play against the Oregon Ducks football team in the Rose Bowl in California, fans in Wisconsin are cheering on the Badgers with Rose Bowl merchandise.

Madison stores, such as the University Bookstore, are selling Rose Bowl gear. Sophia Grande, an employee with the University Bookstore, said gear was sold starting the day after the football team announced it would be going to the Rose Bowl.

According to a news release from the University of Wisconsin-Madison news, hats are the most popular item that are selling across stores with Badger gear.

"Sales are a little ahead of where they were during the Badgers' last Rose Bowl run, with hats the hottest item this year," the press release said.

At the University Bookstore, a variety of clothes and items are being sold for the Rose Bowl. The store is offering 25% off any Rose Bowl gear.

"Lots of T-shirts, long-sleeve sweatshirts," Grande said. "Those have actually been flying off the shelves first because it's supposed to be a little cold at the game. I'm of course fingers crossed that the Badgers are going to win. I'm not too sure about it, but I'm hoping."

Half of the money raised with UW-trademarked items goes to UW athletics, and the other half goes to fund scholarships through UW-Madison's financial aid office. In 2018, $4.3 million in licensing revenue was raised.

