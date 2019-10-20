Illinois man transported to hospital after fall at Devil's Lake State Park

BARABOO, Wis. - Rope rescue teams responded Sunday to a call of someone who fell off the west bluff at Devil's Lake State Park, according to Sauk County Dispatch.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said a 62-year-old Illinois man fell off the bluff.

The Baraboo rope rescue team was able to pull him to higher ground.

He was transported by Medflight to UW Hospital in Madison where he is being treated.

The man's condition has not been released.

