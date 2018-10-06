Ron Johnson votes yes, Baldwin votes no on Kavanaugh confirmation

Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin

Wisconsin's Senate delegation were split as expected on the final vote to confirm Bretty Kavanaugh as the newest Supreme Court justice.

Republican Ron Johnson, who voted in favor of the judge, had high praise for Brett Kavanaugh, who is set to become the newest Supreme Court justice after a bruising nomination battle.



"[Kavanaugh] has 12 years of experience on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals," Johnson said on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon before the Senate began their final vote. "Again, the reviews of him being a judge and being impartial and showing the proper temperament on that court are overwhelming."

Johnson had been supportive of Kavanaugh throughout the confirmation process, despite sexual assault allegations that nearly derailed the judge's confirmation.



"There was no corroborating evidence whatsoever," the Wisconsin Republican said.

Meanwhile, fellow Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, has blasted Brett Kavanaugh since he was nominated in July.

"My concerns that Judge Kavanaugh was hand-picked by powerful special interests and that he would overturn the law of the land on health care for people with pre-existing conditions and women's reproductive health have not changed," Baldwin said in a statement Thursday. "I am still not convinced that Judge Kavanaugh would serve as a fair, impartial and independent Supreme Court Justice."

Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 50-48.

