I-39/90 lanes reopen after rollover crash that caused 5-mile-long backups near Madison

MADISON, Wis. - A rollover crash on Interstate 39/90 outside of Madison has lanes closed during the morning commute Tuesday.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. near mile marker 150. Debris from the crash closed left-hand lanes on both the northbound and southbound interstate closed for for nearly 2 hours.

During the lane closures, traffic backups in the area were more than 5 miles long, according to the alert.

At about 7:30 a.m., the DOT said all lanes were reopen.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

