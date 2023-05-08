MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- One month after extending alcohol sales through the end of the eighth inning, the Brewers are going back to cutting off sales after the seventh inning.
In April, the team extended sales because of shortened game times caused by Major League Baseball's new pitch clock rules. At the time, president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said the team could change its policy should alcohol-related misbehavior arise.
Speaking to mlb.com Monday, team spokesperson Tyler Barnes said there have been no behavior issues, but extending the sale window did not make much of a difference in how much alcohol was sold.
"The sale of alcohol and all concessions drops off a cliff once you get to the eighth inning," Barnes said. "The amount of sales we were experiencing was just not significant."
The decision to extend sales had also drawn criticism from MLB's players. Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm said allowing fans to drink alcohol so late into games posed a safety risk.
"The reason we stopped it in the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct?" Strahm said on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast. "If the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the beer sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home?"
The seventh inning cutoff will return Monday night when the Brewers host the Dodgers.
