Milwaukee Brewers logo outfield roof open daytime

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- One month after extending alcohol sales through the end of the eighth inning, the Brewers are going back to cutting off sales after the seventh inning.

In April, the team extended sales because of shortened game times caused by Major League Baseball's new pitch clock rules. At the time, president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said the team could change its policy should alcohol-related misbehavior arise.