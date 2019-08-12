News

Roll and Stroll supports pancreatic cancer research

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, and a local group is looking to raise money for research. 

People who have lost loved ones or friends to pancreatic cancer joined in the 2-mile Roll and Stroll in Middleton on Sunday morning. 

The route was wheelchair- and stroller-accessible, and organizers said the funds benefit lifesaving and necessary innovative cancer research in Wisconsin. 

"Everybody that is here has lost a loved one or a good friend to pancreatic cancer," said organizer Gerianne Holzman. "We really need to find a cure for this because it's such a terrible disease and most people aren't diagnosed until they're into stage 4." 

Holzman said funds will help provide comfort totes to make patients' journeys through radiation a little easier. 

