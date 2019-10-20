Rodgers has big game in Packers win against Raiders

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones put up some eye-popping numbers in hopes of helping their respective teams keep pace in the NFC North.

Rodgers passed for 429 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns as the Packers pulled away for a 42-24 win over Oakland.

Rodgers threw for five scores and ran for another while posting a perfect passer rating of 158.3. It's the first time the two-time MVP has had a perfect passer rating. He had a 155.4 in 2009 against the Browns.

Jones has caught four touchdown passes from Detroit Matthew Stafford against Minnesota. Stafford's fourth toss to Jones gave him 250 career touchdown passes, making him the 22nd quarterback in NFL history to reach that plateau.



