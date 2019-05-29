Rock County Sheriff's Office reflects on safety messages following death in Yahara River

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - Rock County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Krahn said it's too early to tell if Saturday's drowning on the Yahara River will lead to concrete changes regarding how the Sheriff's Office issues warnings.

"We haven’t really gotten to the point where we’ll discuss those things," said Krahn, a recreational patrol deputy. "I’m sure it will be in the works."

Krahn said rising water levels and a swift current were two key factors that led to the capsizing of canoes operated by a group of Boy Scouts.

While the Yahara River might not be as large as the Rock River, Krahn said it can be deceptively deep.

"Just looking at the river, you think that it would be shallow," he said. "But we could not touch (the bottom)."

Krahn said the Sheriff's Office doesn't patrol waterways outside of the Rock River. On Saturday, a warning about the current came only after the crash had taken place. Krahn said this could lead to more proactive warnings in the future.

"We can do public service announcements," he said. "We can educate them that the current is fast through here, that water levels are up and we can provide them with information as far as the safety tools they can take with them to better prepare them for circumstances like this."

For now, Krahn said the department's hearts are with the victim's family.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.