Rock County Sheriff's Office makes water rescue on Yahara River

One person is in the hospital after deputies from the Rock County Sheriff's Office worked to rescue several people submerged in the Yahara River.

According to a press release, the deputies and several other emergency response crews arrived to find several people clinging to logs and yelling for help after their canoes had submerged. In total, seven people were pulled from the water. One person, who was submerged under a log, was given lifesaving care and transported to a local hospital.

The Sheriff's Office is warning people to not canoe or kayak along the Yahara River, Badfish Creek, Turtle Creek, or the Sugar River because of the high waters and swift currents.

