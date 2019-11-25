Rock County pig finds new family
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - Mr. Pig has a new family.
According to a Facebook post from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, a 6-month-old pig who was found in Avon Township earlier this month was adopted into a family.
The post said Mr. Pig — as he is being delightfully named — has "new animal siblings and a family who has already fallen in love with the little guy."
Mr. Pig was previously living with a dog in a foster home since being found Nov. 13 and neutered at Evansville Veterinary Services.
