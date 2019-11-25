LIVE NOW

Rock County pig finds new family

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 07:48 PM CST

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 07:48 PM CST

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - Mr. Pig has a new family. 

According to a Facebook post from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, a 6-month-old pig who was found in Avon Township earlier this month was adopted into a family. 

The post said Mr. Pig — as he is being delightfully named — has "new animal siblings and a family who has already fallen in love with the little guy." 

Mr. Pig was previously living with a dog in a foster home since being found Nov. 13 and neutered at Evansville Veterinary Services. 

