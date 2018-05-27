Rock County offers cooling centers for high-temperature weekend

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - Rock County will have several cooling centers open Sunday and Monday to help citizens handle the heat this holiday weekend.

Here are the cooling center and their hours of operation:

Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Mercy Health Hospital, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville Main Lobby, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Mary's Hospital-SSM Health, 3400 East Racine St., Janesville Main Lobby, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 West Hart Road, Beloit Main Lobby, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Edgerton Hospital, 1101 North Sherman Road, Edgerton Emergency Department Lobby, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Officials said citizens using the facilities are responsible for their own belongings, water and food.

According to the release from the Rock County Sheriff's Department, the cooling centers are not overnight shelters. Anyone in need of a place to stay overnight is encouraged to contact local shelters.

This announcement comes as Rock County and surrounding areas are seeing high temperatures reaching the mid-90s.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office advised people to limit outdoor activities and to stay hydrated.

Additional cooling centers will be announced Tuesday, according to the release.

Businesses willing to serve as a cooling center can contact Emergency Management at 608-758-8403.