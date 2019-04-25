Rock County mental health support group gets $12,000 donation from man whose brother died by suicide

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Officials with NAMI Rock County say they'll recieve a $12,000 donation from a Janesville man who wants to help their goals.

Lindsay Stevens, the nonprofit's executive director, said NAMI helps educate and support people when it comes to mental health.

"We have support groups, all of our support groups are peer-led,” she said.

Stevens says most people have been touched by mental illness or substance abuse disorders in some way, but there's still stigma around the discussion of treatment.

NAMI Rock County got permanent office space a few years ago, but Stevens says there are plenty of costs associated with what they do.

"We’re trying to utilize as many volunteers as possible," she said. "But with the growth that we’re seeing and the requests that we’re getting to provide presentations, it has been a struggle to maintain and obtain funding on a consistent basis."

Matthew Kreuger works as a financial advisor in downtown Janesville and said he first began looking for mental health outlets to help several months ago.

More than a decade ago, his brother died by suicide.

He said in the years to follow, he found his purpose in work, where he tried to push away grief caused by the situation.

"It hit me hard, and this business was a place I could easily bury myself into," he said.

Krueger said he struggled to cope in years that followed but eventually got the help he needed. While watching the Grammys, he was taken back by the performance of Logic's "1-800-273-8255" (the phone number for the national suicide hotline). He said that's when he knew he had to use his voice and status as a financial advisor to help.

He called Lindsay Stevens and asked what he could do.

"(She said) we need a lot of help," he said. "We need advocacy, we’re struggling financially to keep the doors open with how many people need help."

Krueger already leads seminars for his job with Northwestern Mutualvand decided he would donate his pay for four talks he was to give over the spring totalling $12,000.

He said this is the first step in turning a family tragedy into a legacy of helping others.

"Share the story," he said. "Help people. Be there to listen if someone needs help. Because it’s the subject that people think about, they bury themselves into depression, they don’t talk with others."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.