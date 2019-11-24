Rock County Medical Examiner releases name of victim in Town of Avon crash
TOWN OF AVON, Wis. - The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department released the name of the victim in a Town of Avon crash on Saturday night.
According to a news release, Fred Nafzger, Jr., 62, of Juda, was pinned inside his car during a head-on crash overnight.
The chief deputy from the Rock County Sheriff's office says the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday on West Highway 81 near West Beloit Newark road in the Town of Avon.
A 20-year-old driver of another SUV in the crash suffered serious injuries and is now in a Janesville hospital.
