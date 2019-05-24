Rock County man arrested for holding woman against her will, police say

Town of Beloit Police Department

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - A Rock County man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of human trafficking after he was reported to be holding a woman against her will, according to the Town of Beloit Police Department.

Marktana C. Ruffin, 32, was arrested after a police officer received a tip that he was holding a woman against her will. The officer made contact with the victim via phone, and she said Ruffin was at a residence with her, refusing to allow her to leave, police said. She said that the suspect was threatening to cause her bodily harm if she did not commit commercial sex acts for money, according to a press release from police.

The woman requested immediate assistance in being rescued from the residence. Police officers responded to the location and recovered the victim from the residence without further incident, police said.

Ruffin is being held at the Rock County Jail on charges of human trafficking. The investigation is ongoing,

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.