Rock County Health Department monitoring potential West Nile Virus

James Gathany/CDC

JANESVILLE, Wis. - After Rock County was one of 14 counties confirmed to have a case of West Nile Virus in 2018, the Rock County Public Health Department is monitoring for more potential cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

While nearly 80 percent of those infected with West Nile do not get sick, bird populations in Rock County have tested positive for the disease in recent years.

"The positive human and bird detections in 2018 means that residents of Rock County need to be more vigilant this year in their personal protective measures to prevent mosquito bites," said health officer Marie-Noel Sandoval.

The Rock County Public Health Department recommends that residents limit time outside at dawn and dusk, make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquito entry and change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.

