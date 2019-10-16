Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Rock County girl dedicates her 10th birthday to raising money for sheriff's K-9 unit Rock County girl dedicates her 10th birthday to raising money for sheriff's K-9 unit

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Rock County girl is dedicating her 10th birthday to raising money for the Rock County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit.

Aubree Johnson said she's been trying to find a cause to support for weeks and she decided on raising money for the dogs after visiting with them during a community event.

"I got to pet them, and he was really jump, he was really sweet and kind," she said.

Aubree's dad, Nathan Johnson, said at first, they debated selling candy bars or doing a raffle to raise the money, before eventually partnering with a local restaurant for a profit share.

"It doesn’t matter what you do, if the goal is big or if it’s small," her dad said, adding that helping others is a message he tries to instill in his family.

"Helping people means a lot," said Aubree. "If you help someone else, something good can come around to you."

Chubby Bubba's on US-51 in Janesville said it will be donating 20% of today's sales to the cause.

"Basically sacrificing her birthday presents to help the dogs, it's still emotional," said Nathan Johnson.

