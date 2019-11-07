Rock County food pantries asking for support entering into the holidays: How you can give

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Food pantries in Rock County say they're in need of help heading into the holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Janesville said it plans to feed close to 500 people on Thanksgiving Day, in addition to the daily lunches it serves during the week.

"The donations we receive is what we use to provide our lunch every day, to provide our Thanksgiving meals and to provide our grocery food order that we fill in our pantry," said Patrice Gabower.

Gabower, who serves as the Salvation Army of Janesville's volunteer coordinator, said roughly 75-90 people will come in for lunch each day. Beyond this, the Salvation Army also helps provide groceries through its food pantry.

Just months ago, she said donations were so limited, the pantry almost had to close temporarily.

"For whatever reason, those groceries were down that we were receiving," she said.

While the pantry was able to restock after putting out a request for help, Gabower said it is still in need, as the winter months tend to bring in more demand for donations.

Nearby, the food pantry at ECHO Inc. said it is also in need.

"You can come in here, and it looks like we have a lot of food. Well, we might have a lot of a certain thing, but not everything we need to make up a food order," said Executive Director Karen Lisser.

Both Lisser and Gabower said their main concern is helping those who need it.

"You're helping someone get food on their table during a time that's tough right now," Lisser said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.