Rock County family fights decision to have child sex predators placed next door

VILLAGE OF FOOTVILLE, Wis. - A Rock County family has successfully convinced the state of Wisconsin to not place two convicted child sex offenders near their home.

Peter Turner and his wife, who have five children under the age of 13, learned in February of the state's interest in moving two convicted sex offenders to a foreclosed home down the road from their house.

Turner said he told to a sheriff's deputy his children were homeschooled.

"He more or less assured me that his report was going to be that it was too close to the house next door," Turner said.

Weeks later, however, Turner found out the state was moving forward with its plan.

"I was thinking of every possible way to stop it from happening," he said.

He began to call local leaders, including Rock County Supervisor Brian Knudson, who also happened to live down the road.

"It shook our community to its core," Knudson said. "That’s what I think really put the fire in the movement to get something done."

Turner said he researched state laws before emailing the Department of Corrections and the Department of Human Services.

In the matter of a week and a half, he learned the state had begun to look at other options.

"Sometimes it falls on you to do the thing you’ve got to do to protect your neighborhood," he said.

News 3 Now attempted to contact the Department of Human Services to ask about the relocation of the two child sex offenders, but did not hear back on Tuesday.

Knudson said he knows one man is from Beloit, and the other, is from Janesville. He said it's likely they be relocated in Rock County.

