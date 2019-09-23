Rock County deputies seek man wanted in domestic incident
Rock County deputies are searching for a man wanted in a domestic incident that happened Saturday.
According to a post from the Rock County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Jess A. Hurley, 41, is likely driving in his black 2005 Saturn Vue with Wisconsin license plates PC AGD7509.
Deputies warned that Hurley has a history with law enforcement and will "take extreme measures" to avoid being apprehended.
Hurley was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 204 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who finds Hurley can call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.
