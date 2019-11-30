Rock County deputies say woman fell from bridge as result of crashes on Wisconsin 11

Wisconsin State Patrol

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Rock County Sheriff's Office released new information on the numerous crashes that happened on the same stretch of Wisconsin 11 near Janesville Friday.

Authorities said there were four different crashes in total. One of them happened westbound on the side of a bridge, while the other three were eastbound on the highway.

Officials said the bridge, which is located on a hill, was covered in glare ice, leading to poor road conditions.

Deputies said a woman was driving eastbound in a pickup truck when she lost control on the ice and became disabled on the bridge. Officials said a passerby helped the woman, but another driver was unable to stop and purposely steered into the side of the bridge.

Authorities said the vehicle ended up hitting the woman's truck and sent the woman over the edge of the bridge. The Sheriff's Office said the woman fell 25 to 30 feet​​​​​​ and was later taken to a hospital.

Officials said the woman was responsive and is talking, but she is still being treated for internal injuries.

Deputies said a pregnant woman in a different vehicle was also taken to a hospital due to one of the crashes. Officials say the fetus has a heartbeat.

The eastbound side of the road was closed for 2 1/2 hours as a result of the crashes.

