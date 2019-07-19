Rock County Courthouse evacuated after chemical spill

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Rock County Courthouse has been evacuated after a chemical spill Friday morning.

The Rock County Sheriff's department said law enforcement is on the scene with crews to clean up the chemicals.

The incident is under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.