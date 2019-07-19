Rock County Courthouse evacuated after chemical spill
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Rock County Courthouse has been evacuated after a chemical spill Friday morning.
The Rock County Sheriff's department said law enforcement is on the scene with crews to clean up the chemicals.
The incident is under investigation.
Local And Regional News
