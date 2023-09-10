Rock County community holds Tractor Drive to support little boy with cancer

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County community gathered in Orfordville Sunday to support one of their youngest members in his battle with stage four cancer.

One hundred and fifteen tractors took to the streets of Orfordville for the annual charity Tractor Drive fundraiser, all to raise money for four-year-old Cashton Purkapile who was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer just two months ago.