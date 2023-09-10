Rock County community holds Tractor Drive to support little boy with cancer

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County community gathered in Orfordville Sunday to support one of their youngest members in his battle with stage four cancer.
One hundred and fifteen tractors took to the streets of Orfordville for the annual charity Tractor Drive fundraiser, all to raise money for four-year-old Cashton Purkapile who was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer just two months ago.
"It's hard enough seeing a four-year-old go through something like this, so to really have that community come and just support and just show up and just show their care for a little four-year-old that is fighting like crazy, I mean, he's such a fighter and we're so proud of him," said event organizer Hannah Petersen.
Each tractor paid $25 to participate and each rider paid $10. The event also included a silent auction and raffle, and all the proceeds from the fundraiser will go straight to Cashton's family.
"This turnout is unbelievable," said Cashton's mom Katy Purkapile. "We are so humbled by the support we've got from our family, our friends, the community. He's strong and his strength and our community's strength and our friends and families, that gives us the power to get through each day."
Cashton and his family were escorted to the event in a surprise law enforcement and fire convoy.
"It was law enforcement and firefighters, State Patrol, DNR, everybody came out," said founder of non-profit Justice for a Cure and escort organizer Joan Kamholz. "It was a great surprise to see the smile on Cashton's face when he came out and saw those vehicles lining up. It was awesome."
And even though Cashton still has a long journey ahead of him, it's the community's support that keeps his family fighting.
