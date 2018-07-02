Rock Camp helps girls find their voice

MADISON, Wis. - A nontraditional day camp in Madison is introducing girls to a whole new world, and changing the lives of some, including 11-year-old Mackay Campbell.

"She's very outgoing, very intelligent. Very friendly,” said her mom, Connie Campbell. “And I think she's very talented."

Those qualities are obvious to those who spend time with Mackay, who was born with a rare genetic condition, but they're often overlooked.

"Wherever we go in life, people stare, people point,” Connie said. "It's tough being a kid who looks different."

But at Girls Rock Camp Madison, it's not about how you look, but how you sound.

"It's the most fun camp you could ever go to,” Mackay said.

Musical director Beth Kille co-founded the weeklong camp nine years ago to help give girls ages 8 to 18 a voice.

"It shows them that if they can come in to camp Monday morning, pick an instrument they've never played, form a band with four kids they just met, and rock out in front of hundreds of people at the end of the week, they can do anything they set their minds to."

Mackay, who is from Green Bay, has set her mind to learning a new instrument each year, from keyboard to bass guitar, building upon her love of music.

"It means so much to me,” she said, but it’s really about the girls beside her on stage.

"My favorite part is meeting new friends,” she said.

Her mom said the camp has helped her find her voice in more ways than one.

"That's when she really started coming alive. It was a really beautiful thing to see," she said. "Because of the medical condition, we didn't know if she'd be able to make any vocalizations."

This year, Mackay is the lead singer of her band at camp, the Moon Howlers.

"How amazing, how far we've come,” Connie said.

"Our song is about like how we work together like a pack of wolves,” Mackay said.

"She has an incredible voice,” Kille said. “She was hitting high notes, a high G! That's at the top of my range."

"It feels so amazing, because it’s like how I felt the first year of camp, that's when I started to come out of my shell, and by now I can hit a high G and not be scared about it,” Mackay said.

When it's time to hit the stage for the end-of-camp show, Mackay's not scared to be loud enough so people can't help but see who she is.

"I think it's really cool not only to be able to have your voice heard like in the sense that like, ‘Oh yes I'm big I'm powerful I'm strong,’ but also like to be able to get that meaning across of the song,” she said. “A lot of times people can really change."

"It just makes my heart sing,” Connie said.

Mackay said that when she grows up, she hopes to become a music teacher by day and a rock star by night.

Girls Rock Camp Madison will host two more weeklong camps this summer. More information can be found here.