Robbery suspect possibly connected to 2 robberies in Madison, said police

A 20-year-old man was robbed while walking in the 900 block of Spring Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday, said Madison police.

Officers said the robber grabbed the victim and demanded he turn over "anything you have." The victim told officers he gave the robber his wallet and cellphone before he ran home to call the police.

The victim told officers he was not sure if the robber had a mask, bandana or something else over his face.

Detectives said they are looking to see if this robbery is connected to one that took place on Jenifer Street.



