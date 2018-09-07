Robber takes wallet, injures victim's face overnight, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for the person who robbed and injured a man on Monroe Street overnight.
According to a release, it happened around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe Street and West Lawn Avenue.
A 30-year-old man told police he was walking home when an African-American man, just over 5 feet tall with a slender build and short hair, robbed and injured him.
The release said the suspect injured the victim’s face and took his wallet.
According to police, the suspect has not been identified.
The suspect was wearing a hat, backpack, dark jeans and a long-sleeved shirt at the time of the robbery, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madison police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.
Previous Story
Police: Man suffers serious injuries in possible OWI car vs. pedestrian crash
Next Story
DHS shares tips on preventing mold growth, extensive home damage after recent flooding
Local And Regional News
- Man shot stepkids with Nerf darts modified with needles, police say
- About 1,300 dogs, roosters seized in western Wisconsin
- Search underway for teen presumed drowned in Kenosha
- Driver, 6 juvenile passengers injured in crash, Green County officials say
- 23-year-old Madison man killed in single-vehicle crash, officials say
- Police: Man suffers serious injuries in possible OWI car vs. pedestrian crash