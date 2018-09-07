Robber takes wallet, injures victim's face overnight, Madison police say

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for the person who robbed and injured a man on Monroe Street overnight.

According to a release, it happened around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe Street and West Lawn Avenue.

A 30-year-old man told police he was walking home when an African-American man, just over 5 feet tall with a slender build and short hair, robbed and injured him.

The release said the suspect injured the victim’s face and took his wallet.

According to police, the suspect has not been identified.

The suspect was wearing a hat, backpack, dark jeans and a long-sleeved shirt at the time of the robbery, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.



