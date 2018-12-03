Robber holds up downtown Madison gas station

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A downtown Madison gas station was robbed Monday afternoon, Madison police said.

According to an incident report, the male suspect entered a Spirit gas station on Williamson Street just before 2 p.m. He told employees he had a gun, though no gun was actually seen.

He took money from the till and fled on foot toward McPike Park.

Police said the suspect was described as a white man in his 50s or 60s who was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and had sunglasses and a scarf over his face.

Officials are investigating the incident.

