Roads closed in Richland County due to high water

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:42 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:42 AM CDT

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - Several roads are closed or expected to close in Richland County as water rises above roadways.

This morning, Richland County Emergency Management closed State Highway 58 at County Highway BA, and County Highway N from Willow Creek Road to State Highway 58.

Bohmann Drive is also closed. 

Officials said they expect State Highway 131 north of Viola and State Highway 56 east of Viola to close today. 

