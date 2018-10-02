Roads closed in Grant County, riverfront flooding reported in Darlington

Courtesy of Lance Wamsley Burton Tavern

DARLINGTON, Wis. - Several roads are closed as river levels continue to rise in Grant County, officials said Tuesday.

Officials with Grant County Emergency Management told News 3 much of the water had receded, but there were still roads closed due to flooding.

The Darlington Police Department posted on Facebook that the Pecatonica River continues to rise in Darlington and that is has already hit the predicted crest.

“It has already met the predicted crest, so we can safely assume it’s going to rise above the predicted level,” officials posted. “Just how much is anyone’s guess.”

Police said the river was predicted to crest at 13.9 feet and that’s what it is already at.

According to the post, there is water on Main Street and all the riverfront properties owned by the city and county are flooded.

Officials do not anticipate having to close Main Street in Darlington. Police have received some reports of flooded basements, but other than that the floodwaters have not harmed any structures.

Grant County Emergency Management officials said a fire chief in the area reported finding 3 feet of water inside the Burton Bar just west of Potosi, and that the flooding was caused by water going over a berm.