Road trip anyone? Love of Wisconsin beer leads Forward Madison on nationwide bus tour

MADISON, Wis. - A love of Wisconsin beer is prompting a nationwide bus tour featuring Madison's professional soccer team.

Forward Madison FC is taking part in the "Irruption Tour" before its Sept. 14 game in Richmond, Virginia. Forward Madison is known as the Flamingos and its fans are often called the Flock. The tour was named after the phenomenon of irregularly migrating birds.

The team will make stops in several places, including Chicago and Mingo County, West Virginia.

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend."



We're coming your way @OCSRaleigh & we're bringing 🍺🍺! Thanks to the help of our partners: @dairylandins & Metro Kia of Madison! #IrruptionTour2019 pic.twitter.com/4GWTVHwG08 — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) September 9, 2019

The idea behind the tour came from fans of the North Carolina FC team. They asked their former player and current Forward Madison captain, Connor Tobin, to bring them some Wisconsin beer.

Turbo is FLOCKING excited for this. Turbo privileged to play at a club that is willing to run with crazy ideas! https://t.co/pO9838UdCp — Connor Tobin (@TurboTobin13) September 9, 2019

The Flamingos will end their trip out east delivering a keg of New Glarus Spotted Cow to those fans.

The tour kicks off Thursday from Breese Stevens Field in Madison.

Forward Madison currently sits in fourth place in its inaugural USL League One season.

The Flamingos will play two more games at home this year, including an exhibition against the Milwaukee Torrent on Sept. 17.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.