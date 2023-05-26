MADISON, Wis. -- If you're heading out of town for Memorial Day weekend, here's a list of road closures to keep in mind.
If you're heading to the Wisconsin Dells on I-39/90/94, expect some delays at the WIS 60 interchange near Lodi. Two lanes will be open each way and drivers should expect reduced speed limits and lane shifts.
Drivers approaching the Dells from the north on I-90/94 should expect delays near the WIS 82 interchange in Mauston. The interstate is open to two lanes in both directions on temporary roadway and bridge structures. Drivers should watch for lower speed limits and lane shifts. I-90/94 drivers should also expect a traffic shift near Camp Douglas.
If you're heading for the coast of Lake Michigan, be mindful of road closures in and around Milwaukee County. Intermittent ramp, lane and local street closures are expected along I-43 from Milwaukee to Grafton.
Three lanes will stay open in both directions on I-41 near the Milwaukee County Zoo between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street, but the ramps at North Ave. and the southbound on-ramp at Burleigh Street will remain closed.
South of Milwaukee, WIS 20 is closed from WIS 36 to US 45 near Waterford. Drivers should detour using WIS 36/WIS 83, WIS 11 and US 45. Drivers heading to Lake Geneva will find single lane closures in both directions between Lake Geneva and Elkhorn.
On the banks of the Mississippi River, WIS 35 is down to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals in Fountain City and northwest of the WIS 35/54 intersection.
In the northwest part of the state, US 63 is down to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals at 7th Street North in the village of Clear Lake. US 63 is closed in Hayward, and drivers should detour using WIS 27, Railroad Street and WIS 77.
In Star Prairie, WIS 65 is closed from the north junction of Jewell Street to US 8 south of Balsam Lake. Drivers should detour using US 8, WIS 46 and WIS 64.
In Washburn County, US 53 is down to one lane in each direction on the southbound lanes from Pine Grove Road in the town of Sarona to Wildcat Road in the town of Beaver Brook.
Travelers looking to enjoy Green Bay should try to avoid the Leo Frigo Bridge. Southbound I-43 is down to one lane across the bridge and drivers are encouraged to use WIS 172 to cross the Fox River.
West of Green Bay, WIS 54 is closed from Shiocton to Seymour. Drivers sould detour using WIS 76, County A, WIS 47, County B, WIS 55, County G and County PP.
Drivers traveling around Marathon City should be aware that WIS 29 is down to one lane in each direction from County Highway E to County Highway H. Within Marathon City, Main Street is down to one lane in each direction from Maratech Ave. to North Street.
In Waushara County, WIS 21 is closed from Coloma to Wautoma. Drivers should detour using WIS 73 and I-39. Up north, Chippewa Drive/WIS 17 is closed from Steven Street to US 8.
Remember to buckle up and drive safely.
