Motorists drive in the Flex Lane on the Madison Beltline. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- If you're heading out of town for Memorial Day weekend, here's a list of road closures to keep in mind.

If you're heading to the Wisconsin Dells on I-39/90/94, expect some delays at the WIS 60 interchange near Lodi. Two lanes will be open each way and drivers should expect reduced speed limits and lane shifts.