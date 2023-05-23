MADISON, Wis. -- Grab your lucky shoes and don't forget to stretch, the Run Madtown Half Marathon, 10K and Twilight 5K are back in Madison this weekend.
The events mean a fun-filled time for those involved, but it also means that local drivers will need to be aware of road closures around the downtown Madison area.
The first closures that drivers should be aware of are on Saturday night for the Twilight 5K. The race starts at Library Mall, turns right on Park Street then snakes through the UW-Madison campus via Observatory Drive and North Charter Street.
The course then turns left onto West Dayton Street, following the road before turning right to North Henry Street. Runners will then turn left onto West Washington Ave. before turning right and making their ways around Capitol Square.
Runners will exit the Square at State Street, finishing their run back at Library mall.
A soft closure will be put in pace along the route at 6:30 p.m. and the course will be fully closed at 7 p.m. when the race begins. Streets will reopen on a rolling basis as runners pass and equipment is dismantled.
One traffic lane will stay open around the Capitol at all times during the race and Regent Street will stay open. Everything north of Webster Street will also stay open.
The second round of closures are scheduled for Sunday morning for the Half Marathon and 10K. Once again, runners will start at Library Mall and head west on State Street. A soft closure will begin at 6:30 a.m. and all roads along the course will fully close at 7 a.m. Roads are set to reopen on a rolling basis as athletes pass and equipment is removed.
Park Street is set to be closed from State Street to Lakeshore Path until 7:45 a.m. The path will be closed from Park Street to Walnut Street from until 7:45 a.m.
Northbound Walnut Street will close from Marsh Drive to University Ave. and westbound University Ave. will be closed from Walnut Street to North Breese Terrace until 8:15 a.m.
North Breese Terrace will be closed from University Ave. to just north of Camp Randall Stadium and southbound North Randall Ave. will be closed from Dayton Street to Monroe Street until 8:15 a.m.
Southbound Monroe Street will be closed from Randall Ave. to Regent Street until 10:15 a.m. while northbound Monroe Street will be closed from Regent Street to Odana Road until 9 a.m.
Half Marathon runners will continue onto Nakoma Road, which will be closed from Monroe Street to Manitou Way until 9 a.m.
Southbound Manitou Way will be closed from Nakoma Road to Seminole Highway and northbound Seminole Highway will be closed from Manitou Way to McCaffrey Drive until 9 a.m.
McCaffrey Drive will be closed from Seminole Highway to Arboretum Drive until 10 a.m. Eastbound Arboretum Drive will be closed from McCaffrey Drive to North Wingra Drive, and North Wingra Drive will be closed from Arboretum Drive to Vilas Park Drive until 10 a.m.
Northbound Vilas Park Drive will be closed from North Wingra Drive to Edgewood Ave. and northbound Edgewood Ave. will be closed from Vilas Park Drive to Madison Street until 10 a.m.
Madison Street will be closed from Edgewood Ave. to Oakland Ave. and Oakland Ave. will be closed from Madison Street to Monroe Street until 10:15 a.m.
Southbound Monroe Street will be closed from Oakland Ave. to the Southwest Commuter Path and the path will be closed from Monroe Street to West Washington Ave. until 10:15 a.m.
Westbound West Washington Ave. will be closed from the Southwest Commuter Path to South Carroll Street until 10:30 a.m. The inside lane of South Carroll Street will be closed from West Washington Ave. to Main Street until 11 a.m.
Until 11 a.m., the inside lane of West Main Street will be closed from Carroll Street to Pinckney Street, the inside lane of South Pinckney Street will be closed from Main Street to Mifflin Street and the inside lane of West Mifflin Street will be closed from Pinckney Street to State Street.
State Street will be closed from Mifflin Street to Park Street until 11 a.m. and runners will finish back at Library Mall. During the race, everything north of Webster Street will stay open, John Nolen Drive and Park Street will stay open east of the course, and one lane around the Capitol will remain open.
Those who live or work near the course are urged to plan alternate routes.
