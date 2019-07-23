Road closures and detours starting this week in downtown Madison

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - There are a number of road closures and detours to know about if you drive through downtown Madison. Several traffic patterns are changing Tuesday as part of a number of University of Wisconsin-Madison projects.



The northbound lane of Charter Street from University Avenue to Observatory Drive will be closed starting today as crews replace manholes for next two weeks, as part of the Lathrop-Bascom Project.

“This project and most of the other projects on campus are to upgrade utilities,” Marc Lovicott, the spokesperson for University of Wisconsin Police Department said.

Only southbound traffic will be allowed in. Northbound vehicles, including bikes, can detour to Babcock Drive or Park Street to reach Observatory.

The closure will impact a number of bus routes.

Pedestrians can continue to walk on the west sidewalk along Charter Street.

The stretch of Linden Drive between Babcock Drive and Henry Mall is closed to two-way traffic for a storm drain project. Westbound and eastbound traffic should take alternate routes.

Work will continue on the Dayton Street utility replacement project and the construction of the new Nicholas Recreation center.

