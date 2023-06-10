Madison
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. -- The westbound right lane of U.S. Highway 12/18 is closed south of Cottage Grove Saturday due to a pavement buckle.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the buckle was reported at around 3 p.m. Saturday at the exit to County Highway N.
It is unclear when the lane will reopen.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com.
