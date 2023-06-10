Madison
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. -- The westbound right lane of U.S. Highway 12/18 is back open south of Cottage Grove Saturday after a pavement buckle.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the buckle was reported at around 3 p.m. Saturday at the exit to County Highway N.
The lane was closed for about two hours Saturday, reopening around 5 p.m.
