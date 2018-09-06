Richland County sees another year of flooding

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - Richland County is waiting for more water from upstream to make its way down the river, and officials hope it won’t be as bad as last week.

The Pine River runs right through Richland Center. On Wednesday it flowed far outside its normal path.

The Pine River is well outside of its normal path in Richland Center, but it’s down from last night. The county said more water is on its way tonight. #news3 pic.twitter.com/bAfbj2VPPC — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) September 5, 2018

Richland County Emergency Management director Darin Gudgeon said he is worried the river will rise as high as it did last week and early this week. First responders asked some places to evacuate on Tuesday because they were worried high water would trap people in their homes. Some are staying at a Red Cross Shelter at the town’s community center.

Gudgeon said this is the sixth major flood in his tenure, but the county has no exact way to measure its gravity, because the Pine River doesn’t have any gauges.

“I get asked all the time, ‘When is the river going to crest?’” he said. “To be honest, it’s a complete guessing game.”

Gudgeon said his team relies on first responders and locals to get an idea of where and how fast the river is rising. He said he’s set a goal to get gauges for the river before he leaves the job.

It would help people up and down the river, he said.

This year’s flooding threatened to shut down the carnival and animal shows at the county fair scheduled for this weekend.

“We’ve struggled with the floods the last three years on and off,” said Brad Wegner, a fair board committee member. “This year it’s been pretty rough.”

Water eventually went down enough at the fairgrounds for volunteers to come and clean things up, so the carnival and animal shows will go on, with only a few setbacks from flooding.

“It’s wonderful to make this happen,” Wegner said.

