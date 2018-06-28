Richland County man pronounced dead at scene of tractor rollover wreck

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man was killed in a tractor rollover in Richland County Wednesday night.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office said the Communications Center received a 911 call at 9:46 p.m. reporting a tractor rollover at 30119 Country Road O in the town of Orion. A man operating the tractor was pinned under the tractor.

Officials described the area where the incident happened as dense and hilly.

According to a news release, Charles Ray of the town of Orion, was on a small Ford tractor driving down a hill on a path when the tractor went off the path on the right and traveled down a deep ravine. The front of the tractor struck the ground and flipped over.

Ray was pronounced dead at the scene by Richland County Coroner James Rossing.

First responders had to use fire department UTVs to access the area, according to the release. The incident remains under investigation.