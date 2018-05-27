WEATHER ALERT

There is 1 area under alert.

News

Richland County deputies: Woman injured seriously in drunk driving crash

By:

Posted: May 27, 2018 04:41 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2018 04:41 PM CDT

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - Richland County deputies are investigating a 2-vehicle crash that sent one woman to the hospital for serious injuries. 

The crash happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m. along Highway 80 near Pauls Hill Drive, according to a press release from the Richland County Sheriff’s office. Two cars collided head-on when one vehicle crossed the centerline. The driver of the other car, 33-year-old Gregory Fischer, and his passenger, 29-year-old Jessica Brown, had to be extricated from the car. Brown was airlifted to the hospital for serious injuries. 

The driver of the car that crossed the centerline, 35-year-old Daniel Bell, originally refused treatment but was later taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. He was charged with operating while under the influence causing injury. 
 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration