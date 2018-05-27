Richland County deputies: Woman injured seriously in drunk driving crash

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - Richland County deputies are investigating a 2-vehicle crash that sent one woman to the hospital for serious injuries.

The crash happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m. along Highway 80 near Pauls Hill Drive, according to a press release from the Richland County Sheriff’s office. Two cars collided head-on when one vehicle crossed the centerline. The driver of the other car, 33-year-old Gregory Fischer, and his passenger, 29-year-old Jessica Brown, had to be extricated from the car. Brown was airlifted to the hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the car that crossed the centerline, 35-year-old Daniel Bell, originally refused treatment but was later taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. He was charged with operating while under the influence causing injury.

