Richland County deputies arrest two for burglarizing home where search warrant was executed

Richland County Sheriff's Department Pictured (left to right): Nichole Weiland, Steven Baker

GOTHAM, Wis. - Richland County deputies arrested two people on Wednesday for burglarizing a home where a search warrant was executed the day before.

According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a deputy who was on patrol saw a light that was on inside a home at 28875 McNurlin St. in the village of Gotham at 6:30 a.m.

The home was not supposed to be occupied, as the residence was the location of a search warrant less than 12 hours before the incident. The deputy also saw a car in the driveway with an open trunk.

The release said another deputy arrived to help inspect the area. Officials later found someone had made forced entry into the home. It appeared a number of items were moved inside the home, with other items possibly missing.

During their investigation, deputies found a man and woman behind the home hiding by a yard shed, and both were taken into custody. The two were taken to jail and await bail hearings on several charges.

Steven Baker, 32, of Boaz, faces charges of burglary using forced entry, theft of property, two counts of obstructing, resisting arrest, trespassing and damage to property.

Nichole Weiland, 29, of Boaz, faces charges of burglary using forced entry, theft of property, obstructing an officer and trespassing.

An investigation is ongoing.

