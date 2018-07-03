Richland County authorities looking for man in potential child enticement incident

MADISON, Wis. - Authorities in Richland County are seeking information about an older man in a potential child enticement incident.

The man drives around the Prairie Summit Trailer Park in a tan Ford truck playing loud music and making hand gestures at kids, according to a Facebook post from the Lone Rock Police Department.

The man "just sits in the park and doesn't visit anyone," and sticks his tongue out at the kids, the post said.

Authorities say the man has been able to leave before deputies get to the park.

No reports of attempted contact with children have been made, but authorities say you should call 911 and get a license plate number if you see him or the vehicle.