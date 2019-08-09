News

Richland Center man drives tractor into ditch, suffers possible injury

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 03:47 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:47 PM CDT

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - A Richland Center man drove a tractor into a ditch and possibly suffered an injury Wednesday, officials said.

According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to State Highway 80 near Joe Miller Lane at 3:33 p.m.after a report that a tractor had rolled over.

Authorities said the tractor was found upside down in a ditch at a driveway culvert pipe.

The release said Norman Putz, 81, of Richland Center, was using the tractor to mow the ditch line. When he tried to mow around the culvert, the tractor overturned and landed in the ditch with Putz underneath.  

Officials said Putz was freed from under the tractor and taken to a hospital with a possible injury. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration