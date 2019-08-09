Richland Center man drives tractor into ditch, suffers possible injury

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - A Richland Center man drove a tractor into a ditch and possibly suffered an injury Wednesday, officials said.

According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to State Highway 80 near Joe Miller Lane at 3:33 p.m.after a report that a tractor had rolled over.

Authorities said the tractor was found upside down in a ditch at a driveway culvert pipe.

The release said Norman Putz, 81, of Richland Center, was using the tractor to mow the ditch line. When he tried to mow around the culvert, the tractor overturned and landed in the ditch with Putz underneath.

Officials said Putz was freed from under the tractor and taken to a hospital with a possible injury.

