MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she was "absolutely pleased" to be invited to serve on a national advisory board for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.
Earlier this month, Rhodes-Conway and dozens of other Democratic officials from across the country were announced to be participating in the effort. In an interview with News 3 Now this week, the mayor said she's excited to be on the team, adding she feels like cities "have a friend in the White House" with Biden as president.
"I feel like we have somebody in the White House who understands cities, who understands the residents of cities, and really is fighting for our priorities," she said.
During the interview, Rhodes-Conway also touted legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and COVID-19 pandemic aid as having significant benefits for Madison and other cities.
"I think about what that means for real people here in Madison. So just for example, you know, I talk a lot about our bus rapid transit system, that would not be happening without the Biden administration. The fact that we are able to make those buses all electric literally would not be possible without the Biden administration," she said. "The fact that we are going to be able to fix the John Nolen Drive bridges, not possible without the Biden administration, and all of those things, in addition to better infrastructure, better transportation options for people here in Madison, we also are getting better jobs, and more jobs for folks here in Wisconsin."
