President Joe Biden and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she was "absolutely pleased" to be invited to serve on a national advisory board for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

Earlier this month, Rhodes-Conway and dozens of other Democratic officials from across the country were announced to be participating in the effort. In an interview with News 3 Now this week, the mayor said she's excited to be on the team, adding she feels like cities "have a friend in the White House" with Biden as president.

