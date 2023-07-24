MADISON, Wis. — After using early voting processes in Wisconsin as the subject of lawsuits and to cast aspersions on the results of the 2020 election, Republicans launched a new effort to increase early voting Monday.
Part of the push includes a state-by-state grassroots education plan, said Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, which is starting in Wisconsin.
"We no longer have an election day: we have an election season," she said. "We need to start now to start educating our voters and engaging them on the importance of not allowing Democrats to get a huge start and banking votes long before Election Day."
During the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in Wisconsin related to early voting, seeking to throw out ballots cast during Madison's "Democracy in the Park" events. Ballot drop boxes, both at alternate sites and at clerks' offices, have been the focus of election-denial accusations.
"We helped win the landmark Teigen v. Wisconsin Elections Commission case, which cracked down on unsecure ballot drop boxes and ballot harvesting in the Badger State," she said. "And in 2024, we're going to continue putting folks on the ground poll watching Wisconsin."
When asked by reporters what exact amount of security would provide confidence for those voters who had previously questioned the early voting process, Republican officials did not provide specifics.
"Any time that we can increase the confidence in a voter in their ballots, such as a watermark, or a QR code, something that can be directly tracked, is something that is going to help," U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, told reporters. "That's part of the education process, making sure that people understand that they can 100% have confidence that when they cast a vote, that it is like putting it in a bank."
"A bank is not an open field, a bank isn't a box that someone decides to drop off in a parking lot in Madison," Van Orden added. "A bank is a facility that has safeguards in place to make sure that your money in that case is solid and secure and that your vote is solid and secure if you cast it early through the system in the state of Wisconsin."
State lawmakers are currently circulating a bill that would create a watermark for absentee ballots in an effort to make it harder for them to be photo copied.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.