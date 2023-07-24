  • Will Kenneally

After a handful of recent losses, Republicans are shifting their game plan and encouraging voters to cast their ballots early.

MADISON, Wis. — After using early voting processes in Wisconsin as the subject of lawsuits and to cast aspersions on the results of the 2020 election, Republicans launched a new effort to increase early voting Monday. 

Part of the push includes a state-by-state grassroots education plan, said Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, which is starting in Wisconsin. 