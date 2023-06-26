PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A retired UW Platteville professor is returning to teaching to train teachers in a Ukrainian city on special education for refugees.
Dan Leitch will help implement a $10,000 grant from the U.S. State Department to create training for teachers in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi on how to teach children with special education needs.
Since the war started, the city of Chernivtsi has sheltered almost 80,000 refugees, 40 percent of them school age children, many who have disabilities.
"The schools, some of the teachers, they're overwhelmed with students, they're not quite sure how to work with them," Leitch said. "The goal of the program is to equip these teachers with tools so that they can have some strategies to work with children, with refugees in their classrooms."
Leitch served as a Fulbright scholar in Lviv, Ukraine from 2010-2012, so he says taking on this role feels like helping an old friend.
"It feels like you know, my neighbors, my friends, their country is being invaded," Leitch said. "They were looking for someone with my background in special education that had been a Fulbright scholar in Ukraine. I said, hey that's me. I need to step up and do this and this is a great opportunity for me to contribute."
In 2016, he worked with refugees from Syria and Northern Africa in Germany and says he plans to pass along the skills he learned while working with children with trauma while there.
Right now, the team is in the planning stages of the program and plan to start training teachers by this fall.
